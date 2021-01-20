Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Chilly & breezy to start but that wind will warm us this afternoon.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temps are in the low 20s as we start the day and the south wind makes it feel like the teens. That morning chill will be remedied by midday though as temps are forecast to jump well into the 50s.

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(WOWT)

Factor in the wind if you have any outdoor plans today as gusts to 40 mph are possible from the southwest. Those winds will be strongest around midday and should relax some by the end of the day.

Wednesday Wind
Wednesday Wind(WOWT)

Enjoy the warmth today though because cooler northwest winds will drop us into the 40s for highs Thursday. Colder air yet rolls in Friday with highs only near 30 degrees.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Snow chances enter the forecast Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning but right now all amounts look to be very light. I’ll keep an eye on the forecast and give you some more details as they come to light a little closer to the weekend.

