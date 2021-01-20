Advertisement

One Iowa man in Capitol riot released, other remains in jail

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Donald Trump supporters gather outside the...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Donald Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A right-wing conspiracy theorist from Iowa who was among the first to break into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 remained in custody Tuesday after a court hearing where his attorneys asked a federal magistrate judge to let him go home until his trial.

Douglas A. Jensen, 41, appeared in court for a detention hearing via video from jail in Des Moines on Tuesday.

An FBI agent says Jensen said in an interview two days after the riot that he went to DC to receive big news from Donald Trump and that would include the arrests of Vice President Mike Pence and certain members of Congress.

A judge says she will issue a ruling on Wednesday.

A second Iowa man, Leo Kelly, 35, of Cedar Rapids, arrested for his involvement in the Capitol riot was released Tuesday afternoon.

