Omaha’s Precious McKesson and daughter react to Biden-Harris inauguration

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s one woman who made her stamp on Nebraska Electoral History last month, who wishes she could have been at the inauguration.

Precious McKesson, dressed in blue, became emotional last month. For the only second time in Nebraska history, the state split an electoral vote.

Known in political circles as a blue dot, indicated Joe Biden won Omaha but lost the rest of the state.

McKesson is the first woman and first African American to cast an electoral vote for a Democrat in Nebraska.

“We fight every day for women to have a seat at the table,” said Precious McKesson.

Last night, she set aside what she was going to wear for the inauguration, even if it was in front of a television in her own home.

McKesson said, “I have my pearls and ‘we did it Joe’ for Kamala and my Chuck Taylor’s.”

Precious McKesson is making pearls and a sweatshirt fashionable. She even showed me her converse sneakers.

As her daughter was remote learning today in another room, the Omaha Democrat couldn’t help but think about her and all the other youngsters seeing the new Vice President. A larger than life moment.

McKesson said, “I got very emotional when she walked in. Oh - she’s about to make history. All the little girls watching as she’s the first woman to be sworn in. It was emotional.”

