Omaha Police rules man’s death at Highland Tower as homicide

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a man’s death on Wednesday morning.

Officers went to the Highland Tower near South 24th Street for a wellness check at 3:44 a.m. They found a dead man when they arrived.

The homicide unit is a part of the investigation.

Any tips to leading an arrest are eligible for a $25,000 reward. Anyone can call Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867) or at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or at www.p3tips.com

6 News will continue to give updates.

