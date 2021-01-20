Omaha Police rules man’s death at Highland Tower as homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a man’s death on Wednesday morning.

Officers went to the Highland Tower near South 24th Street for a wellness check at 3:44 a.m. They found a dead man when they arrived.

The homicide unit is a part of the investigation.

Any tips to leading an arrest are eligible for a $25,000 reward. Anyone can call Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867) or at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or at www.p3tips.com

