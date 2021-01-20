Omaha Police rules man’s death at Highland Tower as homicide
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a man’s death on Wednesday morning.
Officers went to the Highland Tower near South 24th Street for a wellness check at 3:44 a.m. They found a dead man when they arrived.
The homicide unit is a part of the investigation.
Any tips to leading an arrest are eligible for a $25,000 reward. Anyone can call Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867) or at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or at www.p3tips.com
