Omaha council member is now calling for public testimony to continue virtually permanently

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -A push to permanently change the way citizens are involved in Omaha City Council meetings.

One council member is now calling for public testimony to continue virtually—well into the future.

Zoom meetings have become apart of daily life for many since the pandemic hit the Metro in March.

Since then, it’s quickly become a safe way to give members of the community a way to access local government.

It’s been allowed under executive order during the pandemic.

Councilmember Pete Festersen wants to see it continue even after the health crisis ends.

“I think it should be embraced and used to the greatest extent possible to allow citizens to participate in local government,” says Omaha Councilmember Pete Festersen.

Festersen says allowing the public to comment on the agenda over zoom will give more people an opportunity to be involved in issues within the community.

City Council meetings are on Tuesday afternoons when most people are at work.

“Regardless of there being a pandemic or not—citizens would have access to local government, to testify over zoom and have virtual access and it will allow for greater transparency and access to local government,” says Festersen.

City Council will vote on this next Tuesday.

Festersen says he believes if this passes, members of the community will embrace the use of technology in government.

“I do think people are used to using things like zoom now in government, business and education and it’s free. So I think it does have those advantages. As long as we offer it to folks and it will improve access,” says Festersen.

Festersen says he is also pushing for state legislation that would allow this type of transparency in all local government meetings including city board meetings and county commissioners’ meetings.

