Nebraska State Pen. reports inmate death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Penitentiary has reported that an inmate, 65-year-old Harold Wilson, died Monday.

Wilson was serving a 56-175 year sentence for first-degree sexual assault, robbery, kidnapping, and first-degree murder out of Dawson County.

According to the release, the cause of death hasn’t been determined but Wilson has multiple medical conditions.

An investigation is underway.

