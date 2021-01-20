Nebraska National Guard are briefed and ready for Inauguration Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three-hundred Nebraska Guard soldiers and airmen are briefed and ready for inauguration day.

“The largest component of the Nebraska contingent will be positioned actually as a Quick Reaction Force to respond anywhere they might be needed,” said Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, spokesperson, Nebraska National Guard.

Nebraska’s members help make up the more than 25,000 National Guard members from across the country in DC to ensure a peaceful transition of power; supporting several law enforcement agencies.

“That range from U.S. Marshalls to Capitol Police and DC Metro Police among others,” said Maj. Ingalsbe. “Today they went through several rehearsals with those law enforcement agencies and their fellow guardsmen so they can respond at a moment’s notice wherever they may be needed in the district.”

Roughly half Nebraska’s members sworn-in by DC police are allowed to use force, if necessary as a last resort.

“Our folks are always trained in de-escalation techniques and we always want to de-escalate any situation that we’re in,” said Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief, National Guard Bureau.

As for weapons, they were packed along with ammunition to be ready if called upon.

“When it comes to arming that decision is made by the lead law enforcement agency,” said Gen. Hokanson. “And, we’re in very close coordination with them to make sure that whatever we ask our soldiers and airmen to do they’re trained and ready to do that and so those decisions are based on that.”

Twelve National Guard members have taken off duty in DC after being vetted by the FBI.

Sgt. Igalsbe said Tuesday, there is no indication any of them are from Nebraska.

