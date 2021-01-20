Advertisement

Millard North’s Tim Cannon wins number 500

By Joe Nugent
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a showdown between of the top five teams in the state Millard north beat Omaha Central 69-58 but those numbers won’t be remembered. It’s this one, number 500, Tim Cannon reached the milestone with the victory.

“Many many kids, young men, all those guys, all the coaches I’ve worked with, it’s them, it’s not a one-person deal, it’s been great,” Cannon told nebpreps.com.

Those 500 wins happened at three different schools, Omaha Cathedral, Omaha Bryan and Millard North going back several decades. The Mustangs are the top-ranked team in the state with a loaded roster. Multiple Division I college basketball players including the most talented player in the state Hunter Sallis. The Mustangs are the favorite to win the championship. It would be the first for Cannon, which would make this one magical season.

