Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers react to President Biden’s inauguration

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lawmakers throughout Nebraska and Iowa either attended or released statements regarding President Joe Biden’s inauguration this morning, many of them, praising peaceful transitions.

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska:

“I wish President Joe Biden the best as he assumes the awesome responsibility of governing our great nation.”

“The President delivered a bridging inaugural address––a mix of old and new, a bow to the left, a hand to the right. Progressivism and tradition. Lady Gaga and Garth Brooks,” Fortenberry added.

“I appreciate the President’s call for unity––his challenge will be to apply that standard fairly,” Fortenberry said.

“It’s important to note that President Obama would often send Vice President Biden to Congress to negotiate. It’s my hope that President Biden sustains his respect for colleagues and desire to reconcile,” Fortenberry added.

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska:

Ready for the 59th inauguration ceremony. I pray for our country’s success and a peaceful transition of power. May God Bless America. pic.twitter.com/I43wgrM9XX — Rep. Don Bacon (@RepDonBacon) January 20, 2021

“As I attended our nation’s 59th Presidential inauguration ceremony, I reflected on America’s great legacy - the peaceful transition of power, and I wish President Biden and his Administration well. While I did not vote for him, I respect the outcome of the election and pledge to seek areas of consensus for the sake of our country. We all want our nation to succeed, but I will also utilize the checks and balances our Founding Fathers built into our government and oppose policies that I believe are harmful to Nebraskans. Now more than ever, the spirit of bipartisanship and civility is needed in our country. I’m committed to leading that effort, and I ask my fellow Nebraskans and Americans to join me.”

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley:

“Today I attended the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies for President Biden & Vice President Harris. I look fwd to working w them on behalf of the ppl of Iowa.”

U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa:

“Today, I join my colleagues and Americans across our great nation to celebrate the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

With their oaths of office, they affirm to uphold the words of our Constitution, the laws of our nation, and the values that make us all Americans. And in these challenging times, they commit themselves to lead a nation in need of leadership, to end a pandemic that has taken hundreds of thousands of American lives, to restore our standing and respect on the world stage, and to continue in our pursuit of a more perfect union.

In the shadow of the Capitol dome, which just two weeks ago was assaulted in an attempt to overthrow our very democracy, President Biden and Vice President Harris will demonstrate to the world that America is dedicated to the peaceful transfer of power, one of the greatest features of our republic, and to meeting the challenges of the day.

I am ready to work with the President and Vice President, and I know that our efforts must start immediately. Together, we begin that shared purpose of unifying, healing, and building our country back better than ever before.”

Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer:

“Congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris on their swearing-in today. I look forward to working with them in a bipartisan manner to find common ground and deliver results for families in Nebraska and across America.”

At noon today, President-Elect @JoeBiden will take his oath and be sworn in as our next president. I look forward to working with him and Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris in a bipartisan manner to find common ground and continue delivering results for Nebraskans. https://t.co/C6w7VBh2C8 — Senator Deb Fischer (@SenatorFischer) January 20, 2021

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst:

