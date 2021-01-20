Advertisement

Limousine awaits ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison if Trump pardons him

By KTVT Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) - A limousine stood by all day outside a Texas federal prison in hopes the man known as Joe Exotic would be pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic and the “Tiger King,” is serving a 22-year prison sentence. He was found guilty in 2019 on animal cruelty charges and for trying to hire someone to kill big cat rights activist Carole Baskin.

The entire story was told in the widely watched multi-part documentary “Tiger King” on Netflix.

Maldonado-Passage’s legal team asked Trump to pardon him two weeks ago. The president was expected to issue pardons to as many as 100 people before leaving office at noon Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fighting COVID-19 at home
Treating COVID-19 at home: signs, symptoms & guidance
Children’s Hospital sees uptick in COVID-19 related MIS-C cases
Omaha police are investigating a homicide at a Motel 6.
Omaha police investigating homicide at Motel 6
Douglas County launches online COVID-19 vaccine alert sign-up for ages 65+
A disabled Nebraska veteran has a purchased new home, but he can’t move in. That’s because he’s...
Veteran frustrated after mobile home delivered with utility issues

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
Biden marks nation’s COVID grief before inauguration pomp
Nebraska State Health Lab processes test samples.
State lab searches for coronavirus variants
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump expected to pardon former strategist Steve Bannon
In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, inmate firefighters prepare to battle the Kincade Fire near...
Fierce California winds fan fires, topple trees and trucks