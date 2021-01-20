Advertisement

Lawrence agrees to return sacred prayer rock to Kaw Nation

(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - LAWRENCE, Kan. - The Lawrence City Council has unanimously approved a measure to return to a Native American tribe a prayer rock that was transformed into a monument honoring Kansas settlers.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the council voted 5-0 Tuesday to return the rock to the Kaw Nation.

Before the Kaw people were forcibly moved from Kansas to what is now Oklahoma in 1873, they held ceremonies and gathering before the 23-ton boulder known as the “Big Red Rock.”

As Lawrence prepared for its 75th anniversary in 1929, the rock was moved to a park in town. Last month, the tribe sent a letter to the city seeking the rock’s return.

