Advertisement

Hastings mayor hospitalized after virus-related symptoms

Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte was in stable condition Wednesday with COVID related illness.
Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte was in stable condition Wednesday with COVID related illness.(City of Hastings website)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) - The mayor of Hastings says he has been admitted to a hospital after experiencing severe symptoms he attributed to a coronavirus infection.

Mayor Corey Stutte issued a statement Tuesday through the city saying he was taken Monday to a Hastings hospital after an incident that included a fall, seizure, an irregular heartbeat and bleeding on the brain.

The 39-year-old Stutte was being treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit and said in the statement that he expected to recover. Stutte attributed the problems to long-term effects of his COVID-19 infection.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scam Alert
Scammer targets Omaha couple shopping for camper
Douglas County launches online COVID-19 vaccine alert sign-up for ages 65+
Construction tools
Absent contractor comes back to finish job for Iowa widow
Douglas County Health Department launches new COVID vaccine site
Children’s Hospital sees uptick in COVID-19 related MIS-C cases

Latest News

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Wednesday Jan. 20 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 375 new cases, 10 deaths
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Donald Trump supporters gather outside the...
One Iowa man in Capitol riot released, other remains in jail
The Omaha Police Department is looking for 75-year-old Edward Manheimer who was last seen on...
Body of 75-year-old missing Omaha man found at landfill
MMH to begin mass vaccinations next week
Douglas County Health Department updates vaccine rollout