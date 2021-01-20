Advertisement

GRAPHIC: New York man charged with assaulting officer during Capitol riots

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - One of the people involved in the Capitol riots was arrested Tuesday in New York, officials said.

Patrick Edward McCaughey III faces charges for assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; civil disorder; entering restricted building or grounds; and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

During the riots, Metropolitan police officer Daniel Hodges was pinned between rioters and the terrace archway leading to the Capitol.

Prosecutors say McCaughey can be see in a video using a clear police shield to physically push against the left side of the officer’s body.

He is also heard telling the officer, “You are going to get squished. Just go home.”

McCaughey is scheduled to appear in federal court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scam Alert
Scammer targets Omaha couple shopping for camper
Douglas County launches online COVID-19 vaccine alert sign-up for ages 65+
Construction tools
Absent contractor comes back to finish job for Iowa widow
Douglas County Health Department launches new COVID vaccine site
Children’s Hospital sees uptick in COVID-19 related MIS-C cases

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, a sign for Wall Street is carved in the side of a...
Wall Street hits records amid profit reports, inauguration
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
LIVE: Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
As virus surges, states reporting shortages of vaccine
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as...
Democrats gaining Senate control as new members take oath
Georgia, South Carolina lawmakers discuss Biden's inauguration