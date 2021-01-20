Ex-Iowa sports radio host sentenced to prison in fraud case

(AP) - DES MOINES, Iowa - A former Des Moines sports radio host has been sentenced to three-plus years in federal prison for swindling at least eight people out of about $1.5 million.

Federal prosecutors for Iowa say 60-year-old Marty Tirrell was sentenced Wednesday in Des Moines’ federal court to 41 months.

He had faced up to 20 years. Tirrell pleaded guilty last month to one count of mail fraud.

Prosecutors say he told investors he could buy sports tickets with their money, resell them, and split the profit with them. But prosecutors say Tirrell soon began lying to the victims and sending them bad checks while spending their money on personal items or to pay back other investors.

