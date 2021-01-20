Advertisement

Ex-Iowa sports radio host sentenced to prison in fraud case

(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - DES MOINES, Iowa - A former Des Moines sports radio host has been sentenced to three-plus years in federal prison for swindling at least eight people out of about $1.5 million.

Federal prosecutors for Iowa say 60-year-old Marty Tirrell was sentenced Wednesday in Des Moines’ federal court to 41 months.

He had faced up to 20 years. Tirrell pleaded guilty last month to one count of mail fraud.

Prosecutors say he told investors he could buy sports tickets with their money, resell them, and split the profit with them. But prosecutors say Tirrell soon began lying to the victims and sending them bad checks while spending their money on personal items or to pay back other investors.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scam Alert
Scammer targets Omaha couple shopping for camper
Douglas County launches online COVID-19 vaccine alert sign-up for ages 65+
Construction tools
Absent contractor comes back to finish job for Iowa widow
Douglas County Health Department launches new COVID vaccine site
Children’s Hospital sees uptick in COVID-19 related MIS-C cases

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in...
FULL TEXT: President Biden’s inaugural address
Wednesday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Mild January evening, chilly again this weekend
Mild January evening, chilly again this weekend
Rep. Bacon at Biden inauguration
Rep. Bacon at Biden inauguration
Lawrence agrees to return sacred prayer rock to Kaw Nation