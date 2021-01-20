Douglas County vaccine notification list sees 27,000 sign-ups after first day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department has reported that the vaccine notification list launched on Tuesday, already has 27,000 names on it.

The online notification system is for Douglas County residents that are 65 years or older, or for those younger with underlying health conditions, who wish to receive vaccine information once it becomes available.

If you are within those groups and want to receive more information regarding vaccine availability go to the Douglas County Health Department website and look for the sign-up link on the home page.

