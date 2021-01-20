David’s Evening Forecast - Mild January evening, chilly again this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies and a southwest breeze brought a very mild January afternoon to the area. Temperatures warmed into the low 50s for much of eastern Nebraska, including the metro area. Slightly cooler in Iowa, though still well above normal with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Skies will remain clear this evening as winds slowly die down. Temperatures quickly cool back into the 30s after sunset, with overnight lows dipping back into the middle 20s.

Sunny skies will remain Thursday, but northerly winds return which will cool temperatures slightly. We’ll still be mild for January, but highs tomorrow only top out in the low to mid 40s rather than the 50s. Northerly winds will continue into Friday, bringing a much chillier day with highs around 30.

Winter weather begins to make a comeback as the first in a series of storm system begins to approach the area on Saturday. This will bring increasing cloud cover, and a chance for snow by Saturday afternoon that will last into Sunday morning. Light snow accumulations of an inch or two may slowly accumulate around the metro, but the better chances for accumulating snow will likely line up just to our north.

Another chance for snow will roll through Sunday into Monday, with the potential for accumulating snow across at least parts of the area. We may see a bit of a break Monday into Tuesday, but additional snow chances move in by Tuesday evening, lasting into Thursday morning. With multiple chance for snow on the way, be sure to check back for updates as we fine tune the details on each of these chances.

