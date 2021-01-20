Advertisement

Bomb threat called into Supreme Court, all-clear given

The building wasn’t evacuated
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The all-clear has been given after the U.S. Supreme Court received a bomb threat Wednesday.

A public information officer for the court said the building grounds were checked and the building was not evacuated.

An increased National Guard presence was seen at the court.

The situation has returned to normal at the court building, which was already closed to the public because of the pandemic.

The threat was made ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County launches online COVID-19 vaccine alert sign-up for ages 65+
Construction tools
Absent contractor comes back to finish job for Iowa widow
Scam Alert
Scammer targets Omaha couple shopping for camper
Douglas County Health Department launches new COVID vaccine site
Children’s Hospital sees uptick in COVID-19 related MIS-C cases

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, attend the Cathedral of St. Matthew the...
LIVE: Facing crush of crises, Biden will take helm as president
LIVE: The Biden inauguration
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
The Nebraska State Penitentiary has reported that an inmate, 65-year-old Harold Wilson, died...
Nebraska State Pen. reports inmate death