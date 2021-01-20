Advertisement

Body of 75-year-old missing Omaha man found at landfill

The Omaha Police Department is looking for 75-year-old Edward Manheimer who was last seen on January 17, in North Bend, Nebraska.(Omaha Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Officials say the body of a 75-year-old Nebraska man who had been reported missing earlier this week has been found near the Douglas County landfill.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that a landfill employee called sheriff’s deputies Tuesday morning to report a man’s body near the entrance of the landfill, which is north of Bennington.

Arriving deputies found the body of 75-year-old Edward Manheimer, of Omaha, on the ground near his vehicle. Manheimer had been reported missing Sunday.

Officials are investigating Manheimer’s cause of death, but say foul play is not suspected.

