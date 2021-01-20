Advertisement

Biden urges unity during altered inauguration ceremony

By Ted Fioraliso
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Neither the pandemic, nor threats of violence, could stop the transition of power here in our nation’s capital Wednesday.

It’s what we’ve come to expect on Inauguration Day: the pageantry, bipartisanship, and tradition. At the same time, there were many differences this year.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris briefly removed their face masks as they took their oaths. The former presidents, lawmakers, and guests around them all covered their faces and sat apart.

Surrounding the Capitol, 20,000 National Guard troops kept watch.

“We’ve learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed,” said President Biden in his speech.

The president spoke about the impact of the pandemic, racial tensions, and national division.

“To overcome these challenges, to restore the soul and secure the future of America, requires so much more than words. It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy – unity,” he said.

Former President Donald Trump did not attend. He left the White House for the last time hours before the changeover, but gave a nod to President Biden.

“I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they’ll have great success,” President Trump told supporters on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, minutes before he boarded Air Force One for Florida.

President Biden is already cutting into the Trump administration’s legacy. Wednesday night, Biden signs a series of executive actions undoing many of Trump’s moves.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scam Alert
Scammer targets Omaha couple shopping for camper
Douglas County launches online COVID-19 vaccine alert sign-up for ages 65+
Construction tools
Absent contractor comes back to finish job for Iowa widow
Douglas County Health Department launches new COVID vaccine site
Children’s Hospital sees uptick in COVID-19 related MIS-C cases

Latest News

Reps. Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01), Don Bacon (NE-02), and Adrian Smith (NE-03)
Nebraska Representatives vote no on House Impeachment
Ricketts won’t restrict guns from Nebraska Capitol, protests
President Trump and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts: U.S. Capitol riot underscores need for election investigation, keeping ‘America first’
President Trump and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts: 25th Amendment a ‘distraction’; Trump not to blame for U.S. Capitol riot
After the joint session of Congress reconvened Wednesday night, Jan. 6, 2021, Sen. Ben Sasse...
Sasse involved in investigation into delayed National Guard deployment at Capitol