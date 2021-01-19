Tuesday Jan. 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 458 new cases, 11 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 458 new cases since Saturday, bringing the total number of cases reported since March to 58,409. The department did not have an update Sunday due to technical difficulties or on Monday due to the holiday.

Douglas County also has reported 11 new deaths. Seven men over the age of 70 and four women, one in her 50s and the other three over 70 years of age, have passed away. The total number of deaths is now 555.

DCHD reports 43,151 recoveries.

As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 76% occupancy, with 366 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 69% rate with 103 beds available.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Saturday reports it was caring for 229 COVID-19 patients, with 81 receiving adult ICU care, 6 awaiting test results; 28 of those patients are on ventilators.

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

