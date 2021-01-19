Advertisement

Tuesday Jan. 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 458 new cases, 11 deaths

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.(AP Graphics)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 458 new cases since Saturday, bringing the total number of cases reported since March to 58,409. The department did not have an update Sunday due to technical difficulties or on Monday due to the holiday.

Douglas County also has reported 11 new deaths. Seven men over the age of 70 and four women, one in her 50s and the other three over 70 years of age, have passed away. The total number of deaths is now 555.

DCHD reports 43,151 recoveries.

As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 76% occupancy, with 366 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 69% rate with 103 beds available.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Saturday reports it was caring for 229 COVID-19 patients, with 81 receiving adult ICU care, 6 awaiting test results; 28 of those patients are on ventilators.

6 News will continue to give updates when they are available.

COVID-19 Vaccine and UNMC Clinical Trial

Posted by University of Nebraska Medical Center - UNMC on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

We are working hard to answer all the questions you are sending us about the COVID-19 vaccine. We will continue to...

Posted by Nebraska Medicine on Monday, January 18, 2021

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Nebraska | Iowa

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Jan. 17 COVID-19 update
Jan. 16 COVID-19 update
Jan. 15 COVID-19 update
Jan. 14 COVID-19 update
Jan. 13 COVID-19 update
Jan. 12 COVID-19 update
Jan. 11 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fighting COVID-19 at home
Treating COVID-19 at home: signs, symptoms & guidance
Omaha police are investigating a homicide at a Motel 6.
Omaha police investigating homicide at Motel 6
Children’s Hospital sees uptick in COVID-19 related MIS-C cases
We are only three days away from President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration, and the FBI is...
’Stop the Steal’ protest at Nebraska State Capitol
FBI Omaha office arrests Iowa man in connection to Capitol riot

Latest News

How mental and physical health impacts your body's COVID-19 response.
Impact of stress on body's vaccine response
President-elect Joe Biden says his administration's goal is to deliver 100 million doses of...
A new COVID-19 challenge: Mutations rise along with cases
New South African variant is driving pandemic severity in the country.
How dangerous is it? Scientists study South African COVID-19 variant
Douglas County launches online COVID-19 vaccine alert sign-up for ages 65+