Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Somewhat mild as the wind kicks in later today too.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with rather clear skies and somewhat chilly temps near 30 degrees. You’ll still need a coat today but we’ll be able to warm a bit to near 40 degrees. That will happen earlier than usually near noon today.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Northwest wind gusts are forecast to kick in later this afternoon and send temps slowly cooling for the end of the day. Gusts to 35 mph will be noticeable into the afternoon and will be pesky for some.

Tuesday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Warmer southwest winds are expected Wednesday giving us enough warmth to reach the 50s in many areas on the Nebraska side of the river. It will likely be cooler on the Iowa side. Gusts to 35 mph are what will help us out with the warming.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll be rather mild again Thursday before some colder air moves in for the weekend. There are some more snow chances that are in the forecast starting Saturday and lasting into early next week. Check out the latest around those chances here.

