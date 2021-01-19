Advertisement

Papillion LaVista High School updates basketball game attendance policy

By Harper Lundgren
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Papillion LaVista Community High School is changing their basketball game attendance policy.

More people will now be allowed in.

Each participant is now allowed to have 6 guests. That includes players, coaches, cheer, and dance.

Fifty students will be allowed to attend with seniors getting priority.

All other COVID-19 regulations will still be enforced.

