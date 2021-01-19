Advertisement

Omaha Fire Department investigating abandon house fire

An early morning fire is sparking an investigation by the Omaha Fire Department.
An early morning fire is sparking an investigation by the Omaha Fire Department.(6 News)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:45 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An early morning fire is sparking an investigation by the Omaha Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the vacant home on 14th & Ellison Ave. just before 3:30 a.m.

According to a release, the first OFD Engine reported heavy smoke with flames coming from the front. Further investigation revealed heavy fire damage to the interior main floor.

6 News’ photographer on the scene also reports visible damage to the front exterior of the home.

Fire crews were able to get the fire out within 10 minutes of their arrival.

Anyone with information is asked to call the “arson hotline” at (402)444-FIRE.

