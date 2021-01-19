Heartland officers head to protect the Capitol ahead of inauguration

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of National Guard troops from the Heartland are in Washington D.C. in preparation for the inauguration.

In a joint release from the FBI and Omaha Police Department, officials confirm there are no substantial threats here in Nebraska.

Thirteen OPD officers, about 230 National Guard members from Nebraska, and 265 from Iowa made the trip to Washington.

There are 25,000 total troops in D.C. right now. That’s more than in Afganistan, Iraq, and Syria combined.

So far, protests have been small and non-violent, but nonetheless, they are prepared.

According to officials, the officers selected from Omaha are specifically trained for crowd situations.

*Joint Press Release-OPD and the FBI Field Omaha Office*

To ensure the safety of our communities, the FBI Omaha Field Office has established a command post to gather intelligence and coordinate with our local and state partners on potential threats. At this point in time, the FBI has not received any specific and substantial threat to the state Capitol or other government buildings in our area. However, we are working with the Omaha Police Department and our other law enforcement partners to continuously share information based on tips submitted by the public. “The Omaha Department is committed to early detection and preparedness for any threats to the Omaha community; we have stepped up our efforts on both leading up to the presidential inauguration.” - Chief Todd Schmaderer

FBI Omaha is focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals who continue to incite violence and engage in criminal activity here locally. Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel says, “Between now and the presidential inauguration on January 20, we will maintain a heightened posture to monitor for any emerging threats to our region.”

We are asking for the public’s help to protect our communities and the rights of peaceful protesters. We are urging people to call FBI Omaha at 402-493-8688 regarding potential violence at any upcoming protest or event. If you know of an immediate emergency, call 911.

