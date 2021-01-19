Lawmakers introduce domestic terrorism prevention bill

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The goal is decreasing the threat of domestic terrorism and Congressman Don Bacon says he’s proud to join the bipartisan effort to introduce a bill he says - will do just that.

Lawmakers say this domestic terrorism prevention act will give the government a stronger response to the current threats facing the country.

It will also create a task force to monitor, investigate and prosecute cases of domestic terrorism.

“We often think of domestic terrorism... immune to this in our own country,” said Don Bacon.

Also included in the bill, the task force will be required to report its findings to congress twice a year.

