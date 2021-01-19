Douglas County launches online COVID-19 vaccine alert sign-up for ages 65+

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday launched its notification portal for COVID-19 vaccine distribution for residents ages 65 and older.

According to a release from the Douglas County Health Department, the sign-up list on the county’s COVID-19 portal lets users enter their email address so that the health department to facilitate communication about vaccination availability.

“Putting your name on the list only confirms you will be informed when the vaccine becomes available,” the release states. “It is not an appointment for a vaccination.”

Those ages 65 and older have been prioritized for the start of the state’s Phase 1B rollout. Once Phase 1A is completed, DCHD will sending out e-mails to those ages 65 and older who signed up for status updates. That email notification will include a link to set an appointment, the DCHD release states.

Nearly 1,900 people entered their names into the database during a soft launch this weekend, according to the release.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.