Douglas County launches online COVID-19 vaccine alert sign-up for ages 65+

(KY3)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday launched its notification portal for COVID-19 vaccine distribution for residents ages 65 and older.

According to a release from the Douglas County Health Department, the sign-up list on the county’s COVID-19 portal lets users enter their email address so that the health department to facilitate communication about vaccination availability.

“Putting your name on the list only confirms you will be informed when the vaccine becomes available,” the release states. “It is not an appointment for a vaccination.”

SIGN UP ONLINE: Notification of vaccine eligibility for Douglas County

Those ages 65 and older have been prioritized for the start of the state’s Phase 1B rollout. Once Phase 1A is completed, DCHD will sending out e-mails to those ages 65 and older who signed up for status updates. That email notification will include a link to set an appointment, the DCHD release states.

Nearly 1,900 people entered their names into the database during a soft launch this weekend, according to the release.

INFO: Douglas County Health Department vaccine notifications

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

