Douglas County Health Department launches new COVID vaccine site

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department has launched an online notification system for people 65 years of age and older who want to know when the COVID-19 vaccine will be ready for them, according to a release.

In order to register if you’re in that age group, just go to the DCHD website and look for the “COVID-19 Vaccine Sign-up List.”

The release goes on to say “a soft launch over the weekend saw nearly 1,900 find the site and add their names.” Those who signed up don’t need to do so again.

It’s important to note, putting your name on the list only confirms you’ll be notified when the vaccine becomes available. This is not a way to sign up for an appointment to get vaccinated.

Right now, DCHD and local healthcare systems are still working to complete Phase 1-A of the vaccine rollout. That process should be done by the end of January.

Once Phase 1-A is completed, those 65 and older will start getting vaccinated as part of Phase 1-B. DCHD will be emailing those who are 65 and older who have signed up for the status updates, letting them know they can make an appointment to get vaccinated.

The release says “They will be given priority registration before others who are included within the scope of 1-B, such as critical industry workers who can’t work remotely, and those at high risk for severe illness.”

