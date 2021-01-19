David’s Evening Forecast - Increasing winds but warmer for Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies help us out today to warm into the lower 40s, however it didn’t last long. A cold front brought strong winds, a few flurries, and a drop in temperatures this afternoon and evening. Winds have been gusting over 30mph at times, and will stay breezy into the evening. Temperatures will quickly fall back into the 20s after sunset. Skies will clear and winds will let up overnight with lows in the lower 20s.

Sunshine will greet us Wednesday morning, but southwest winds will be increasing throughout the day, making outdoor activities a little more difficult. Those winds will help to bring us a quick warm up, with temperatures in the mid 40s by the lunch hour. High temperatures should climb into the low or even mid 50s across most of eastern Nebraska. It will be slightly cooler in Iowa, where there is a bit more snow still on the ground. Expect temperatures to only reach the mid and upper 40s as you move toward central Iowa.

Another cold front will move through on Thursday, bringing a return of north winds. We won’t initially tap into the coldest air, so temperatures should be able to warm into the mid 40s Thursday afternoon, but not quite as warm as what we are expecting for Wednesday. The north winds will continue into Friday and the weekend, dropping our highs back into the lower 30s. An active weather pattern looks to begin over the weekend, with several snow chances entering the forecast. The first coming in Saturday night into Sunday, possibly mixing with rain on Sunday. Additional chances for rain or a wintry mix will move through the area Sunday night through Wednesday of next week. At this time, no one day appears to have major impacts, but stay tuned as this weather pattern evolves.

