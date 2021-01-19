CHI Health leaders lay out plan for Phase 1 B vaccines

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -In just a few weeks, nearly a half of a million Nebraskans will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

As state leaders are still laying out a plan, healthcare leaders are ready to help get the community vaccinated.

The only thing holding them back, a lack of vaccine.

“We are ready to administer as much vaccine as we can possibly get. We have the leadership and the infrastructure to do it,” says Dr. Cary Ward, CHI Chief Medical Officer.

By the start of February, leaders with CHI Health expect to begin vaccinations for phase 1 B.

That will include patients 65 and older as well as patients with underlying conditions.

“Right now we’ve been asked to support our own phase b patient population. But we are absolutely ready to collaborate with the many partners to ensure we are taking care of our patients and the community, as well,” says Julie Gertnetzke, CHI Health.

So, what will it look like when chi health has vaccine in hand for the next round?

They plan to have four metro hospitals and one in lincoln serve as vaccination sites.

CHI Health leaders say they aren’t quite ready to announce those locations just yet.

Right now, the focus is on making sure the entire process is streamlined.

“We will want to have scheduled appointments. There is a reason for that. We don’t want patients waiting in line. We want to provide an efficient process so that when they go to their location to receive the vaccine it’s smooth,” says Gernetzke.

You can’t make an appointment for the vaccine just yet.

CHI says to keep checking your patient portal and their website for updates on that.

“We will continue to update that timely because it can change by the hour as cross-collaboration is occurring across the state,” says Gernetzke.

For now, CHI Health leaders say be patient.

As soon as they have vaccines—it will be go time.

“We want to give it right away. Every dose that we get, every week we want it to be in somebody’s arm by the end of that week so that’s our goal and it’s just dependent on how many we can get,” says Dr. Ward.

The state is expected to get around 23,000 doses per week once portions of Nebraska move into the next phase.

CHI Health says they aren’t exactly sure how much of that total number they will get each week.

