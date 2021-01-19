Absent contractor comes back to finish job for Iowa widow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A contractor from a previous 6 News investigation has finally finished the project.

Last September, an Iowa widow paid thousands of dollars for a project that didn’t get finished.

At the time, contractor Kevin Osborne claimed he suffered several personal setbacks.

Recently Osborne says he’s back on his feet and returned to the job site. He sent photos of the completed project. The contractor says now the customer got her money’s worth.

