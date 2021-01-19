Advertisement

Absent contractor comes back to finish job for Iowa widow

Construction tools
Construction tools(WEAU)
By Mike McKnight
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A contractor from a previous 6 News investigation has finally finished the project.

Last September, an Iowa widow paid thousands of dollars for a project that didn’t get finished.

At the time, contractor Kevin Osborne claimed he suffered several personal setbacks.

Recently Osborne says he’s back on his feet and returned to the job site. He sent photos of the completed project. The contractor says now the customer got her money’s worth.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fighting COVID-19 at home
Treating COVID-19 at home: signs, symptoms & guidance
Omaha police are investigating a homicide at a Motel 6.
Omaha police investigating homicide at Motel 6
Children’s Hospital sees uptick in COVID-19 related MIS-C cases
We are only three days away from President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration, and the FBI is...
’Stop the Steal’ protest at Nebraska State Capitol
FBI Omaha office arrests Iowa man in connection to Capitol riot

Latest News

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
LIVE AT 1:30 PM: Mayor Stothert announces new diversion program
High school and college basketball scores
Papillion LaVista High School updates basketball game attendance policy
Douglas County Health Dept. has launched a website aimed at helping those 65 and older sign up...
DCHD vaccine notification sign up
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Tuesday Jan. 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 458 new cases, 11 deaths