’Stop the Steal’ protest at Nebraska State Capitol

By Abbie Petersen
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -We are only three days away from President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration, and the FBI is warning of protests. In Nebraska, Governor Pete Ricketts said he’s aware of the potential protests at the Nebraska State Capitol this weekend.

There were discussions of major protests on Sunday and earlier in the week. Gov. Ricketts said the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Army National Guard were taking extra precautions in case there were protests.

But as of Sunday, there wasn’t a lot going on at the Capitol building. Two protestors sat outside the Capitol on Sunday, one held a sign in support of President Donald Trump, the other had a bulletproof vest and rifle. The governor encouraged people to protest peacefully, and unlike other states, he won’t be banning firearms from the Capitol. He said it’s a constitutional right.

There were also extra Nebraska State Patrol cruisers parked on the sides of the Capitol. Gov. Ricketts said the Nebraska Army National Guard and Nebraska State Patrol are on alert and the FBI said its Omaha Field Office has established a command post to gather intelligence and coordinate with local and state partners on potential threats.

At this point in time, the FBI has not received any specific and substantial threat to the state Capitols or other government buildings in our area. However, we are working together with our law enforcement partners to continuously share information based on tips submitted by the public.

