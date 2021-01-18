Open Door Mission welcomes volunteers on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, several people had the day off.

“We are so excited that we are honoring Martin Luther King Jr. today with our time,” the CEO and President of Open Door Mission, Candace Gregory, said.

Monday was more than just a day off. It was a day of service.

“They could be home. They could be working an extra day in their own office, but they’re here with us,” Gregory said.

About 250 people of all ages signed up to volunteer in shifts at the shelter.

“To come and help out and make a difference. We like to find opportunities to give back to the community,’ a volunteer, Susan Couron, said.

An 11-year old volunteer, Emma Couron, said she was enjoying herself.

“It’s going pretty fast now. And it’s pretty fun,” she said.

Due to the pandemic, Gregory said they are moving back to assembled food pantries for those in need. Throughout the day volunteers packed individual boxes with non-perishable food items.

“Today we’re going to try and bang out about a thousand food pantries. About a week’s worth of supply,” Gregory explained.

Gregory said she appreciates people coming out to safely volunteer for the holiday.

“It is not sustainable to run all these programs without these volunteers, and so it has been an extremely difficult year,” she said.

However, she encouraged people to give back more often.

Emma said she and her family often find ways to give back to the community in any way that they can.

“A lot of people need help. I volunteered to pick up the sides of roads. That helps the Earth. And generally, to bring better life for people and to help everything around us,” she said.

Volunteer opportunities at Open Door Mission can be found on their website.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.