OPD looks for missing, endangered adult last seen near North Bend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is looking for 75-year-old Edward Manheimer who was last seen on January 17, in North Bend, Nebraska.

According to the release, Manheimer has health issues and mild intellectual disabilities.

Manheimer is driving a white Chevy Malibu, is 5′10, 190 pounds, and has green eyes. He was last seen in a blue button-up shirt, dark sweatpants, and a tan jacket.

Anyone with information regarding Manheimer’s whereabouts is urged to contact 911.

