One year ago: first mention of coronavirus on WOWT

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday marked one year since the first mention of coronavirus on-air at WOWT 6 News.

On January 17, 2020, the C.D.C. reported it was taking measures to prevent a “deadly new virus” from spreading into the United States. At that time, officials believed the risk of the new coronavirus was low.

Locally, Omaha’s attention was on snow removal that Friday of last year. A snowstorm had just swept through the metro.

Across town, the UNO hockey team played inside a fan-packed Baxter Arena. Only the players had to wear masks that day--their protective equipment to be exact.

Downtown, the city awarded its Living the Dream Award to local LGBTQ+ advocate Dominique Morgan ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The city and county chamber looked as if it was at full capacity.

“I was able to take pictures with everyone,” Morgan recalled. “We took a huge group photo. There were moments I’ll never forget and they were hinged on the fact we were able to come together.”

This year’s award ceremony was held on a video conference call.

“What really changes it are the people who care about you and get to be in the space and experience that honor with you,” Morgan said.

In Bellevue, residents of a senior care center spent that Friday sledding on a nearby hill. Little did they know, a care center employee would come into contact with the first Nebraskan positive for COVID-19. That facility quarantined March 9.

A year later--after debating masks--much of the country’s focus is on the coronavirus vaccine. Whichever side you stand on, life might feel like it’s closer to normalcy compared to any point in the past year.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.