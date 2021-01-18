Omaha police investigating homicide at Motel 6

Advertisement

Omaha police are investigating a homicide at a Motel 6.
Jan. 18, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating a homicide at a Motel 6 off of 109th & J St. early Monday morning.

A lieutenant with OPD tells 6 News the shooting call came in at 4:19 a.m.

Once police arrived, a Black man in his 30s was found in the hallway of the motel with a gunshot wound, he was taken to CUMC-Bergan Mercy Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The lieutenant on scene says one person was arrested in connection with the shooting at a Bucky’s gas station off of 108th & L St.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

