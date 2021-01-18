Hoiberg and 7 players test positive for COVID, Huskers continue pause

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 12 tier-one personnel in the Nebraska men’s basketball program, including seven players and head coach Fred Hoiberg, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hoiberg announced he tested positive in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

Nebraska MBB coach Fred Hoiberg announces he tested positive for COVID-19. #Huskers Get well soon, coach! https://t.co/CnIR6rYqCo — Rex Smith (@RexSmithTV) January 17, 2021

The team intents to continue its pause of all team activities.

Nebraska’s next two games against Minnesota and Iowa have been postponed.

At this point in time, their next scheduled game is 1/30/21 against Penn State.

