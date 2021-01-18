Advertisement

Hoiberg and 7 players test positive for COVID, Huskers continue pause

By Rex Smith
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 12 tier-one personnel in the Nebraska men’s basketball program, including seven players and head coach Fred Hoiberg, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hoiberg announced he tested positive in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

The team intents to continue its pause of all team activities.

Nebraska’s next two games against Minnesota and Iowa have been postponed.

At this point in time, their next scheduled game is 1/30/21 against Penn State.

