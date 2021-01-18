Advertisement

FBI Omaha office arrests Iowa man in connection to Capitol riot

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The FBI Omaha Field Office arrested a Cedar Rapids man who reportedly participated in the Capitol riot in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.

According to a release, on Monday Leo Christopher Kelly was arrested on a federal warrant by special agents from the FBI Omaha Field Office’s Cedar Rapids Resident Agency.

The federal charges include Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, and Violent Entry with Intent to Disrupt the Orderly Conduct of Official Business and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds. The charges stem from the events at the Capitol Building.

Kelly remains in federal custody. He will have his initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Offensive sign creates social media storm
Offensive sign at downtown Omaha store creates social media storm
Fighting COVID-19 at home
Treating COVID-19 at home: signs, symptoms & guidance
We are only three days away from President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration, and the FBI is...
’Stop the Steal’ protest at Nebraska State Capitol
Road closures throughout North Omaha start on Jan. 18
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens

Latest News

The Omaha Police Department is looking for 75-year-old Edward Manheimer who was last seen on...
OPD looks for missing, endangered adult last seen near North Bend
Vehicle stolen while warming up - 10PM
Vehicle stolen while warming up - 10PM
Neb. National Guard members to attend inauguration- 10PM
Neb. National Guard members to attend inauguration- 10PM
Omaha police are investigating a homicide at a Motel 6.
Omaha police investigating homicide at Motel 6