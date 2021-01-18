Durham Museum celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Durham Museum is celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Many families showed up at the museum to learn about King’s message of peace, tolerance, and hope.

Emily North and her three children are here, no school today but mom saw a teaching opportunity here.

“I thought it was a good thing to come down and teach them about Martin Luther King Jr. we were talking about history not repeating itself,” said North.

In a way history is repeating itself as protestors across the county, still, look for social justice and equality.

A few days ago, this country made new history as a violent mob disputed the results of the election and stormed the nation’s Capitol.

“It seems like every year it’s important at that time there’s something going on in the world that makes King’s legacy so important but nothing like this year,” said Preston Love Jr., Adjunct Professor of Black Studies and UNO.

In 1963, Dr. King motivated a nation. Preston believes what we saw earlier this month has been brewing for decades.

“I think with the passage of the 1965 voting rights acts that opened up the doors to black elected officials and then the ultimate voting in for Obama has president open up quite frankly the wounds of divisiveness,” said Love.

All of this might be too much for Emily’s children to process but they are watching and learning, and Love hopes maybe all of us will learn from recent events

“So maybe as horrible as it may be as this whole conveyance of facts and events will make us better,” said Love.

Or we will all have to continue to dream.

Officials at the Durham Museum hope to make the King day celebration an annual event. Last year around 3,000 people participated in the event, this year’s reservation-only event was smaller due to pandemic.

