David’s Evening Forecast - Breezy warm up by midweek

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few snow showers pushed through the area this morning into the early afternoon hours, but cleared out quick enough to allow a bit of sunshine for later afternoon hours. The sun help to boost temperatures several degrees above average for mid-January. The break will not last long as another quick moving system slides into the area this evening. That will bring increasing clouds and a few snow showers to the area overnight. However, any snow will be very light with little in the way of accumulation. Temperatures in the mid 30s this evening will slowly fall back into the mid 20s overnight.

Snow showers will be out of the area by Tuesday morning, but we may have some lingering cloud cover. Sunshine should return though at times for the afternoon, helping to pushing temperatures into the upper 30s for most of the metro. Stronger northwest winds will kick in by the afternoon, with a few gusts as high as 30mph. This will drop temperatures back into the lower 30s for the evening, overnight lows dropping into the lower 20s.

Breezy southwest winds and abundant sunshine push in on Wednesday, which should bring us a more significant warm up. Temperatures jump into the upper 40s to nearly 50 degrees Wednesday afternoon. That’s more than 15 degrees above average for this time of year. The southwest winds don’t last long, turning to the northwest on Thursday, but temperatures only drop slightly on Thursday, with highs still in the mid 40s. Colder air filters in by the end of the week, with highs dropping back into the upper 20s to around 30. The weather pattern appears to get a little more active by the weekend and next week, with several chances for snow or a wintry mix starting Saturday night, lasting into the middle of next week. At the moment, any storms are still too far out to go into great detail, but stay tuned through the week as we dig through the forecast data.

