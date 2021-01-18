Advertisement

Clay’s Morning Forecast - A few snow showers through early afternoon

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A quick moving system will bring us a round of spotty snow showers through the early afternoon.

forecast
forecast(forecast)

This snow won’t amount to too much, but snow showers will pick up around mid-morning and linger till about 2 or 3pm. Most places measure 1/2″ or less, but there’s a chance of a thin stripe of 1″ or so setting up. Best thinking is to the west of the metro on that, but we’ll see exactly where that sets up. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies are expected today.

forecast
forecast(forecast)

Lows dip into the lower 20s tonight, but we’ll warm a little more for Tuesday afternoon and see a little more sunshine as well. Highs will reach into the upper 30s to near 40 with a breeze up to 25mph. A nice warm up through midweek with some mid 40s looks pretty good!

Temperatures take a set back on Friday and into the weekend. We’re watching a system that moves in Saturday night into Sunday which could bring our next round of accumulating snow or potentially a round of rain showers depending on the exact track.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Offensive sign creates social media storm
Offensive sign at downtown Omaha store creates social media storm
Fighting COVID-19 at home
Treating COVID-19 at home: signs, symptoms & guidance
We are only three days away from President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration, and the FBI is...
’Stop the Steal’ protest at Nebraska State Capitol
Road closures throughout North Omaha start on Jan. 18
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Sunday Jan. 17 COVID-19 update: No Douglas County update due to technical difficulties

Latest News

Sunday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - A few snow showers to start the week
A few snow showers to start the week
More sunshine around Sunday morning!
Mallory’s Forecast Update - Some melting Sunday ahead of our next snow chance Monday
Sunday, January 17th
Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast