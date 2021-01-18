Clay’s Morning Forecast - A few snow showers through early afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A quick moving system will bring us a round of spotty snow showers through the early afternoon.

forecast (forecast)

This snow won’t amount to too much, but snow showers will pick up around mid-morning and linger till about 2 or 3pm. Most places measure 1/2″ or less, but there’s a chance of a thin stripe of 1″ or so setting up. Best thinking is to the west of the metro on that, but we’ll see exactly where that sets up. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies are expected today.

forecast (forecast)

Lows dip into the lower 20s tonight, but we’ll warm a little more for Tuesday afternoon and see a little more sunshine as well. Highs will reach into the upper 30s to near 40 with a breeze up to 25mph. A nice warm up through midweek with some mid 40s looks pretty good!

Temperatures take a set back on Friday and into the weekend. We’re watching a system that moves in Saturday night into Sunday which could bring our next round of accumulating snow or potentially a round of rain showers depending on the exact track.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.