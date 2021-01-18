Advertisement

Children’s Hospital sees uptick in COVID-19 related MIS-C cases

By Brian Mastre
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A COVID warning when it comes to young people. Children’s Hospital and Medical Center is seeing its largest number of cases of what’s called MIS-C.

This is the rare, complex syndrome connected to the virus that can inflame the child’s heart and other organs.

As vaccinations continue across the country young people are last on the list. Experts believe the recent uptick is connected to holiday travel and gatherings.

For most of the summer, Childrens had two patients a month with MIS-C. In December, they had 10.

January will surpass that.

Dr. Jean Ballweg, Children’s Hospital Pediatric Cardiologist said, “We know that over 50% of our pediatric patients are having cardiac manifestations of MIS-C and they’re serious. Some of our kids have needed to be on a heart-lung machine. Many have needed to be intubated and IV meds to support the heart. We have a follow-up program and will up for a year after discharge. I suspect those with heart issues, we will follow indefinitely.”

What’s really a trouble for kid heart doctors is no one really knows the long-term implications of this syndrome.

They want this to be a reminder to stay vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fighting COVID-19 at home
Treating COVID-19 at home: signs, symptoms & guidance
Omaha police are investigating a homicide at a Motel 6.
Omaha police investigating homicide at Motel 6
We are only three days away from President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration, and the FBI is...
’Stop the Steal’ protest at Nebraska State Capitol
FBI Omaha office arrests Iowa man in connection to Capitol riot

Latest News

High school and college basketball scores
Papillion LaVista High School updates basketball game attendance policy
Douglas County Health Dept. has launched a website aimed at helping those 65 and older sign up...
DCHD vaccine notification sign up
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Tuesday Jan. 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 458 new cases, 11 deaths
36th and Ponca road collapse
Emergency road closure reported at 36th and Ponca Road
A disabled Nebraska veteran has a purchased new home, but he can’t move in. That’s because he’s...
Homeowner stuck in a rut- 10PM