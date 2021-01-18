Advertisement

Children’s Hospital sees uptick in COVID-19 related MISC cases

(Source: WWSB)
By Brian Mastre
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A COVID warning when it comes to young people. Children’s Hospital and Medical Center is seeing its largest number of cases of what’s called MISC.

This is the rare, complex syndrome connected to the virus that can inflame the child’s heart and other organs.

As vaccinations continue across the country young people are last on the list. Experts believe the recent uptick is connected to holiday travel and gatherings.

For most of the summer, Childrens had two patients a month with MISC. In December, they had 10.

January will surpass that.

Dr. Jean Ballweg, Children’s Hospital Pediatric Cardiologist said, “We know that over 50% of our pediatric patients are having cardiac manifestations of MIS-C and they’re serious.  Some of our kids have needed to be on a heart-lung machine.  Many have needed to be intubated and IV meds to support the heart.  We have a follow-up program and will up for a year after discharge.  I suspect those with heart issues, we will follow indefinitely.”

What’s really a trouble for kid heart doctors is no one really knows the long-term implications of this syndrome.

They want this to be a reminder to stay vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Offensive sign creates social media storm
Offensive sign at downtown Omaha store creates social media storm
Fighting COVID-19 at home
Treating COVID-19 at home: signs, symptoms & guidance
We are only three days away from President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration, and the FBI is...
’Stop the Steal’ protest at Nebraska State Capitol
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Omaha police are investigating a homicide at a Motel 6.
Omaha police investigating homicide at Motel 6

Latest News

Durham Museum celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Heart transplant recipient
Heart transplant recipient
Monday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Breezy warm up by midweek
Veteran frustrated after mobile home delivered with utility issues