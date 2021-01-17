Sunday Jan. 17 COVID-19 update: No Douglas County update due to technical difficulties

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department says the COVID-19 data might not be updated on Sunday due to data flow issues.

Last night, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced a media advisory saying the state’s COVID-19 dashboard is having technical difficulties and wouldn’t update. DCHD says those difficulties have continued on Sunday.

As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 76% occupancy, with 366 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 69% rate with 103 beds available.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Saturday reports it was caring for 229 COVID-19 patients, with 81 receiving adult ICU care, 6 awaiting test results; 28 of those patients are on ventilators.

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

