Sunday Jan. 17 COVID-19 update: No Douglas County update due to technical difficulties

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
(AP Graphics)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department says the COVID-19 data might not be updated on Sunday due to data flow issues.

Last night, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced a media advisory saying the state’s COVID-19 dashboard is having technical difficulties and wouldn’t update. DCHD says those difficulties have continued on Sunday.

As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 76% occupancy, with 366 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 69% rate with 103 beds available.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Saturday reports it was caring for 229 COVID-19 patients, with 81 receiving adult ICU care, 6 awaiting test results; 28 of those patients are on ventilators.

6 News will continue to give updates when they are available.

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Nebraska | Iowa

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Jan. 16 COVID-19 update
Jan. 15 COVID-19 update
Jan. 14 COVID-19 update
Jan. 13 COVID-19 update
Jan. 12 COVID-19 update
Jan. 11 COVID-19 update
Jan. 10 COVID-19 update

