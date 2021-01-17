Road closures throughout North Omaha start on Jan. 18

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Monday, Jan. 18 there will be three road closures throughout North Omaha.

Road closure #1

For 10 days there will be a road closure on North 42nd Street between Spencer Street and Bedford Ave. This is due to utility work by Vincentini Plumbing and it will start on Monday, Jan 18 at 9 a.m.

Road closure #2

For three weeks there will be a road closure on Fort Street between North 195th Street and North 204th Street. This is due to utility work by Valley Corporation and will start on Monday, Jan. 18 at 9 a.m.

Road closure #3

For 10 days one lane will be closed in both directions on North 90th Street between Davenport Street and Farnam Street. This is due to utility work by Becker Construction in the southbound lanes and will start on Monday, Jan. 18 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.