Nebraska men’s basketball season on hold because of virus

(1011 NOW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(AP) - LINCOLN, Neb. - All Nebraska men’s basketball team activities will remain on hold for at least another week after 12 people associated with the program, including head coach Fred Hoiberg and seven players, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nebraska officials said Sunday that this week’s games against Minnesota and Iowa have been postponed and the schools will try to reschedule them.

Officials haven’t decided whether additional games after Jan. 24 will be affected. Hoiberg said he has been isolating himself at home since testing positive on Friday.

He said the program has been hit hard by the virus over the past 10 days.

