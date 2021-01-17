David’s Evening Forecast - A few snow showers to start the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some welcome sunshine across the area this morning into the early afternoon, but clouds built back in from the north during the later afternoon hours. This kept temperatures chilly, topping out in the mid 30s around the metro. However, that is still above normal for the middle of January. Clouds will continue to thicken up this evening and overnight as a weak storm system approaches the area. The clouds will help to keep temperatures from falling to much, only dipping into the middle 20s by Monday morning.

That storm system will bring the area a slight chance for some snow, though accumulations should remain on the light side. The best chance for snow will be north of the Omaha metro, in northeastern Nebraska and northwest Iowa. At most, a dusting to 1/2 of snow may fall, with little to no impact in the metro. The clouds and snow showers will make it tough to warm, with highs only in the low to mid 30s. We may see another brief round of snow showers Monday night, but again any accumulation will be very light to impacts will be limited.

Drier weather returns Tuesday, although it stays a bit chilly thanks to cloud cover. Highs on Tuesday should top out in the mid to upper 30s. Sunny skies arrive on Wednesday, helping to bring us a decent warm up. Temperatures should jump into the middle 40s for both Wednesday and Thursday, although it may be a bit on the breezy side. A cold front will bring a drop in temperatures for Friday, with highs falling into the 20s. Our next chance for precipitation comes in over the weekend, with a chance for snow or a rain/snow mix increasing Saturday evening into Sunday.

