Creighton University gets $25M donation for new program

(KSNB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) - OMAHA, Neb. - Creighton University has received a $25 million donation from an unnamed foundation to create a program at its medical school for students interested in addressing poverty and improving health care in other countries.

Creighton President Rev. Daniel Hendrickson said the program will begin in fall 2022. He said 12 medical students will be selected every year for 10 years to participate.

The program will help train Creighton medical students in global care and also is a way to expand the medical expertise of those who provide health care on a daily basis in the low-income nations that will be part of the program.

