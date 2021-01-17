Claim your Husker cutout before February

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cardboard cutouts replaced the nearly 90,000 fans that annually pack Memorial Stadium during the 2020 football season.

Come February, stadium staff will be ready to get the cutouts off their hands. Fans who wish to keep their cutout have until January 30 to retrieve them from the team store at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

But those that go unclaimed won’t go to waste. Instead, they’ll go to the non-profit Made New Makerspace in Millard, which upcycled campaign yard signs following Election Day.

“We had an incredible turnout we actually, we have plenty leftover from that campaign,” Jim Clemens said. “What we’re receiving from the Cornhuskers, we’ll be able to finish up this competition and really make some good use out of it.”

The cutouts are actually made of coroplast, and that material can go a long way for this non-profit. Their competition is just one way re-used material is used to educate Omaha kids about career opportunities in science, math or technology.

“We can find a way to make some educational tools something that can actually benefit our community and benefit the kids here,” Clemens said.

Stadium staff told made new makerspace it still has a couple hundred cutouts waiting to be claimed.

One woman who claimed her copy is Aleigha Havermann of Elkhorn.

“Every home game, I’d be like, okay, where am I...” Havermann said.

She also helped prop up some of the thousands of purchased cardboard cutouts bought by fans when Memorial Stadium decided to close to spectators during the pandemic.

Fans have had weeks to collect their cardboard clones since the Cornhuskers final home game.

Whether you see cutouts as a piece of history, fandom, or simply coroplast, it’s yours to claim until February.

If you want to claim your cutout, head to the Husker team store at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, which reopens Tuesday following the Monday holiday.

