Car engine catches fire in Bellevue and a car rolls in crash near 72nd and Poppleton

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Sunday morning there was a car on fire in Bellevue and a car crash in Omaha.

Bellevue Police and a Casey’s employee say a customer’s car engine caught on fire.

There were no injuries or any more fire danger. The only damage was to the car.

Employees were able to get the gas pump shut off quickly.

Car fire near a Casey's gas station in Bellevue, Nebraska. (PHOTO: John Gutowski WOWT)

Omaha Police say at 2:40 a.m., a car was speeding south on 72nd Street and Poppleton Ave. when it lost control. Witnesses say the car rolled.

Two men were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Officers believe alcohol is to be a factor in the crash.

Car crash by 72nd Street & Poppleton Ave. (PHOTO: John Gutowski WOWT)

