Treating COVID-19 at home: signs, symptoms & guidance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You hear us say this a lot: If you have COVID-19, stay home, isolate or shelter-in-place while you get better.

But the process is tough and likely easier said than done. Especially if you’re alone.

Omahan DeVanee Lasley knows this firsthand. She contracted the virus last July.

“I woke up and I had the chills. A week later my sense of smell went away.” she said. Lasley also described having a throbbing headache and so much discomfort that she knew she needed to get tested.

Perhaps equally as scary as her test coming back positive, was the realization that no one else was around to help her deal with the diagnosis.

“I think if you live alone, you get lonely. I’m in another state, far away from all my family.” said Lasley. She recalled being given information from TestNebraska on how to safely isolate and manage virus related issues, but she still felt uneasy.

Lasley turned to her ‘common cold kit’ at home, hoping for some relief and it turns out that’s exactly what she should have done. The kit includes Theraflu, Mucinex, & Ibuprofen.

Judy Riggert of Visiting Nurse Association in Omaha, specializes in Infection Control Prevention. She explains while Coronavirus is frightening and different than the flu, treating it is quite similar. It’s about managing symptoms.

“Listen to your body. If you’re tired, you should sleep. A lot of people tell me they can’t get out of bed or they need to sleep every 30 minutes.” said Riggert.

Riggert also reminds people, though they’re at home, they’re still patients and something as simple as drinking water while battling COVID will help replace any fluid your body is losing. When the body is dehydrated, respiratory secretions get thicker and are harder to clear from lungs. That can also lead to pneumonia and other issues.

“When you’re ill, you think you’re hydrated. You think you’re drinking enough, but you may not be.” Riggert said.

And she advises to seek help if you’re having bouts of confusion, start to forget things or in some cases if your fingernails turn blue.

”When you’re getting to that point when you’re not yourself at all and it’s above and beyond that normal flu-like illness, you need to check in with your physician.”

Another major takeaway if you are at home getting over COVID-19 is have some one check in on you. Nurse Riggert says if you live with someone they can spot signs that you may not seem like yourself but even if you just have a family member or friend give you a call. The support usually comes in handy.

